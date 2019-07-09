Slough Community Showcase takes over town centre

Slough Town Square was taken over by a community showcase on Saturday which brought together community groups, charities, youth and support and sport groups.

The Slough Community Street Showcase, now in its third year, is part of a new SWAMI initative launched across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead to showcase diversity, faith and culture.

It is a collaboration driven by the Slough Faith Partnership, Windsor Humanists and WAMCF to boost existing contacts and form new links.

Speaking of the Slough Community Showcase, David Sparrow, one of SWAMI’s founders, said: “It’s been our best year yet.

“We had lots of positive reports from people who attended.

“There was a real buzz as everyone taking part mingled and got to know each other.”

Mayor of Slough Councillor Avtar Kaur Cheema and our MP Tan Dhesi made special guest appearances.

Together they visited every stall at the community showcase before delivering official speeches.

Slough Happiness Collective joined the event for the first time along with Thames Hospice, the Samaritans, Slough Guides and Meet and Mingle.

The next community showcase is taking place in Peascod Street, Windsor on Saturday, July 27.