Police release CCTV image of topless man in connection with Slough robbery

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a topless man it wants to speak to in connection with a robbery in Slough.

At about 7.30pm on Sunday an altercation took place between a group of men in Woodlands Avenue at the junction with Whitby Road.

During the fracas, a man in his 20s was kicked, punched and hit with a wooden bat.

At 7.45pm a man, involved in the earlier altercation, entered ‘8 Till Late’ convenience store in Woodlands Avenue and punched a member of staff.

He then stole two cans of energy drink.

The member of staff, aged in his 20s, suffered bruises and grazes.

Investigating officer detective constable Benjamin Walker-Hall, of Area CID based at Slough, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe that this man may have information which is vital to this investigation.

“I would urge anyone who recognises him, or who has any information about the incident to come forward.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190206082 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.