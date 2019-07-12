After-school mindfullness sessions have 'phenomenal' impact on children

An after-school club teaching mindfulness and meditation has had a ‘phenomenal’ impact on pupils.

Supervisors Scott Biddle and Lucas Richards have been running the club for youngsters at the James Elliman Academy, in Elliman Avenue, for the past 18 months.

They recently introduced two sessions a week which look to help people with their mental health.

The workshops provide a space for students to take a break from everyday madness and focus on positive thoughts and general wellbeing.

Scott Biddle, after-school club supervisor, said: “The impact has been phenomenal, it has made them much more aware of each other and their state of mind has been very different afterwards.”

The club will be running a summer holiday camp for children aged four to 11 throughout August. Email afterschoolclub@behappypreschool.co.uk for more information.