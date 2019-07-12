Nominations open for Slough Youth Awards

Young people who have made inspiring contributions to their community will be recognised at the Slough Youth Awards.

Nominations are now being accepted ahead of the event, which is taking place at The Curve on Friday, November 8.

Entrants must be aged 11 to 19 and live in Slough.

The age cap for those with learning disabilities is 25.

Categories include young artist, young environmentalist, young inspiration, young entrepreneur and young volunteer of the year.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “We are so pleased to have this awards ceremony to honour and recognise our young people’s efforts.

“We are extremely lucky as a community to have so many engaged and focused young people. They are an inspiration to us all.”

Visit www.slough. gov.uk/SYAfor details.