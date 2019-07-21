Shared facility supporting students with emotional and mental difficulties opens in Slough

A facility designed to help students with mental health difficulties and at risk of exclusion will be shared by two Slough schools.

The Thomas Gray building in Queens Road will now house referral unit Activate for Haybrook College and outreach service SEBDOS for Littledown School.

Guests were invited to tour the new facilites on Monday after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Activate is a place where Key Stage 4 pupils who are either at risk of exclusion or have already been excluded from school can be educated.

The SEBDOS behaviour outreach service for Littledown School is for primary school children suffering from emotional and mental health difficulties.

Both schools have thanked the council for offering them a lease on the building.

Jamie Rockman, executive headteacher of Haybrook College said: “It is really heartening to see in times of extreme financial pressure, Slough Borough Council has displayed the moral courage and moral purpose to continue to provide significant capital investment towards the education of Slough’s most marginalised, vulnerable and complex young people.”