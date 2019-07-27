Slough councillors agree climate change strategy

A pledge has been made by Slough Borough Council (SBC) to develop a climate change strategy and action plan.

The strategy aims to address the causes and consequences of climate change and follows the council’s backing of the Local Government Association’s declaration of a national ‘climate emergency’.

It has set five key objectives for making a difference in Slough.

They are: reducing emissions from the council’s operations, reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable transport, increasing recycling and supporting residents and businesses to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Councillors discussed the proposals to develop a climate change strategy at a full council meeting at The Curve on Tuesday.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Faced with what looks like an almost impossible task to do anything about this (climate change), we still want to do our bit.

“It was the great Edmund Burke who once said ‘nobody ever made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could only do a little’.

“We are going to change that here in Slough.”

Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) called for targets of three, five and 10 years for the climate change objectives to be delivered by.

The Labour Group rejected his request.