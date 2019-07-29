Slough stuntman 'seriously hurt' in accident on Fast and Furious film set

A Fast and Furious stuntman who works in Slough has been seriously hurt on set.

Joe Watts, a gymnastics coach at The Creative Academy in Stoke Poges Lane, had an accident while doing stunt work last week for the action movie Fast and Furious 9.

It is being filmed at the Warner Brothers’ set in Leavesden, near Watford, Hertfordshire.

Police were called to the film set at about noon on Monday after it was reported a man had suffered ‘serious injuries’ and an air ambulance was needed to take him to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council, which manages the not-for-profit academy, said: “Staff and students from the Creative Academy at Slough Borough Council were saddened to hear of Joe’s accident.

“We hope he makes a speedy recovery and send our best wishes to Joe and his family.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary conducted initial enquiries but the incident is now being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

An experienced stuntman, Mr Watts has worked on a number of major films and TV shows, including Game of Thrones, Spiderman: Far From Home and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

When he is not filming, Mr Watts works at the school in Slough and the qualified gymnastics coach has more than 10 years of teaching experience.

One of the school’s tumbling coaches for the last five years, he is also a massage therapist and a member of its wellbeing team.

Universal Pictures, which distributes the Fast and Furious franchise, could not be reached for comment.