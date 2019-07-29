Repairs yet to start on Slough skate park destroyed by fire

A skate park that was badly damaged by suspected arsonists is yet to be repaired – and may not be any time soon.

On May 30 a suspected arson attack was carried out in the skate park and parkour section of Salt Hill Park, leaving it completely unusable.

With the school summer holidays in full swing, the council is yet to begin repairs on the site, leaving children with one less place to spend their time over the summer.

According to Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows), the council is getting quotes on repair work.

She said: “We are towards the end of the procurement process to repair the skate park that was thoughtlessly vandalised earlier this year.

“The rubber has already been jet washed and once work begins it is expected to take a week to complete.”

It is not clear how much repairs will cost, but the council is working hard to get it reopened.

In the meantime, Cllr Pantelic has suggested other activities young people can get involved in.

She said: “Whilst the skate park is still out of use, there are so many activities on offer for our young people.

“We have an extensive summer programme for children with Active Slough’s School’s Out programme which features everything from boxing to junior cricket.

“That’s in addition to the regular programme which includes free running groups and activities for tots, juniors, teens and adults.

The council is also running a Play Day on Wednesday, August 7 at Salt Hill Park from noon to 4pm.

The event is free to attend and most of the activities are free to try.

Police are still treating the skate park incident as suspected arson and are seeking witnesses.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 43190162771.