Slough couple raise money for special cot to support bereaved parents

11:16AM, Wednesday 31 July 2019
Grieving parents will be able to spend a little more time with their stillborn children thanks to a donation by a Slough family.
Tara and Saminder Matharu have raised enough money to buy two Abi Cots – cots with a cooling unit which can be used when a baby has died prematurely or is stillborn – for St Thomas’ Hospital in Lambeth.
The couple’s daughter was stillborn in January and they were able to give her a proper goodbye thanks to the Abi Cot at Wexham Park Hospital.
Saminder said: “When we heard the news that Mimi had passed away I didn’t know how I’d even be able to handle holding her.
"But when she’s born and she’s delivered and it’s your baby you want that.
“It’s horrible to imagine that through a lack of equipment, parents and other families are denied the opportunity to make those memories, which is why we wanted to use the funds towards another cot.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.