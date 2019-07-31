Slough couple raise money for special cot to support bereaved parents

Grieving parents will be able to spend a little more time with their stillborn children thanks to a donation by a Slough family.

Tara and Saminder Matharu have raised enough money to buy two Abi Cots – cots with a cooling unit which can be used when a baby has died prematurely or is stillborn – for St Thomas’ Hospital in Lambeth.

The couple’s daughter was stillborn in January and they were able to give her a proper goodbye thanks to the Abi Cot at Wexham Park Hospital.

Saminder said: “When we heard the news that Mimi had passed away I didn’t know how I’d even be able to handle holding her.

"But when she’s born and she’s delivered and it’s your baby you want that.

“It’s horrible to imagine that through a lack of equipment, parents and other families are denied the opportunity to make those memories, which is why we wanted to use the funds towards another cot.”