Man jailed for importing kilo of heroin concealed in clothing to Slough address

A man from Birmingham has been jailed after he ordered 1kg of heroin hidden in clothing to be delivered to a friend’s house in Slough.

Mohammed Aziz, 29, of Thornhill Road, Handsworth, arranged for a package of the class A drug to be delivered from Pakistan concealed within leather jackets.

Despite living in Birmingham, Aziz sent the package, worth about £350,000, to an address in Slough where he intended to collect it upon delivery.

But his plot was foiled as specialist detectives from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) were aware of his plans and arrested him when he arrived to pick up the drugs.

On Friday, he was sentenced to six years and nine months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Detective inspector Graham Curtis, from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Heroin is one of the most destructive and dangerous drugs available, and its use has a far reaching impact on communities across the country.

“It’s vital that we stop the individuals looking to profit from selling the substance and by detaining dealers such as Aziz we are making it harder for those who intend on selling the drug to operate.

“We continue to work incredibly hard to apprehend such criminals, however I would argue members of the public to contact their local police force if they think drug dealing is happening in their area.”