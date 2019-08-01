Six-year-old girl died from 'severe head injury' in Slough crash months after moving to the UK

A six-year-old girl who had only lived in the UK for nine months died from a ‘severe head injury’ in a Slough car crash, a coroner ruled.

The inquest into the death of Daljit Khalsa, who moved with her family to the UK from Helmand Province in Afghanistan in January 2018, took place at Reading Coroners Court on Monday.

Daljit died in Wexham Park Hospital after she was hit by a car travelling over the speed limit in Cippenham Lane on October 26, 2018, only eight weeks after her family had moved to Slough.

Tomasz Oklinski, the driver of the VW Passat, was nearing the end of a 12-hour shift and admitted at the time that he was driving over the speed limit – at about 35mph.

In a statement, read out by coroner Alison McCormick, he said: “When I was told the girl had died I was so sad and I couldn't believe what had happened, when the accident happened I was so shocked because I hadn’t seen any children or other people on the road.

“I am so sorry for the family and I wish I could change what has happened.”

Before the incident happened, Daljit was walking along the road with her mother, Raki Khalsa, and her older sister.

According to their statements read out at the inquest, both girls were holding hands with Mrs Khalsa as they were attempting to cross the road when the car hit Daljit.

However, according to forensic investigator Kevin Spiller, the evidence suggested Daljit could not have been holding her mother’s hand when she was hit.

He said: “Daljit was hit by the front of the car, not the side.

“Even if she was a step ahead while holding hands the mother and other daughter would also have been hit by the side of the car.”

“It is not possible that they were holding hands.”

He said that the most ‘credible’ explanation was that Daljit ran into the road and the driver did not have time to react before the collision.

The inquest heard Daljit also had poor eyesight and was not wearing her glasses, as they had been broken the day before.

In her closing remarks, Ms McCormick said: “I know that in the accident she was not wearing her glasses which could have affected her ability to judge whether it was safe to cross the road.

“But it is just as possible that she didn’t even look, it's possible that she may have crossed the road in the impetuous way that children do.”

The coroner concluded Daljit’s death was as a result of a road traffic collision