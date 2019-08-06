In pictures: Supercars displayed in Slough for release of latest Fast and Furious film

A selection of supercars parked up outside Slough’s Empire Cinema to mark the release of the latest Fast and Furious film.

Shoppers got a close-up look at some of the world’s flashest motors including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Huracan and a Ferrari F430 at the event on Saturday.

Stoke Poges resident and supercar owner Mo Tariq organised the display, outside the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, through his company M8trk Events.

It coincided with Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hitting the silver screen in cinemas nationwide.

Passers-by posed alongside the high-performance vehicles and engines were also purring during a ‘rev off’.

Mo said: “I was a Slough boy and I used to walk up the High Street all the time and see big cars driving around and it was my dream to own one some day.

“I do this for Slough and this was all about giving something back to the community.”