Images released in connection with aggravated and attempted burglaries in Slough and Earley

Thames Valley Police has released images of two people who may have vital information following two attempted burglaries in Slough and an aggravated burglary in Earley which are believed to be linked.

A group of men attempted to break into properties in Lascelles Road and Westgate Crescent on July 16 between 10.35pm and 11pm, police said.

They were disrupted by a burglar alarm at the first property and then by a neighbour at the second one.

The group then travelled to a property in Chiltern Crescent in Earley and at about 11.55pm they gained entry by smashing the glass of a front door.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was woken by two men in his room, one of whom was holding a screwdriver.

The victim’s wife, a 63-year-old woman, was then brought into the room by two other men who made threats of violence.

The group then stole a large amount of Asian gold from the property before leaving the scene.

It is believed the offenders were travelling in a silver Audi A3.

None of the victims suffered any injuries.

Case investigator Wushma Qureshi, based at Slough Police Station, said: “This is a very distressing series of aggravated and attempted burglaries occurring on the same evening.

“I would like to speak to the two people in these images, as I believe that they could have vital information relating to this incident.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190217508 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.