Internet fraudster caught out following raid by council's trading standards team

An internet fraudster who sold fake camera equipment online has been found out following a raid by Slough Borough Council’s trading standards team.

Baveshgar Rameshgar, of Hammond Road, Southall, attempted to pass off counterfeit Canon cameras as genuine articles on Amazon under the company name, KG Deal UK.

A Slough resident tipped off the council about the 35-year-old’s illegal operation and trading standards officers completed test purchases where fake goods were dispatched and received.

After obtaining a warrant, they searched his home on January 13, 2016 where they discovered counterfeit equipment and batteries that were suspected of not complying with EU safety legislation.

Rameshgar admitted six counts under the Trade Mark Act 1994 of supplying counterfeit items, intending to sell another 666 pieces of camera equipment and possession of 92 pieces of counterfeit packaging for sale.

He appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 19 and was ordered to pay back £87,500.

Judge Edward Burgess QC also told him to pay £5060 costs and complete 125 hours of unpaid work.

An order was made for the counterfeit equipment to be destroyed.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Counterfeiting deprives legitimate traders not just of their profits, but deprives government and local authorities of tax, VAT and business rates and in many cases can fund organised crime.

“In addition, counterfeit goods can be dangerous for the public to use and in many cases do no meet EU safety standards.”