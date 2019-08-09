SITE INDEX

    • Slough MP Tan Dhesi nominated for MP of the Year award

    MP for Slough Tan Dhesi said he is ‘immensely humbled’ following his nomination for MP of the Year.

    The Labour politician is in the running for the People’s Choice Award at the event organised by the Patchwork Foundation.

    The UK-based charity aims to promote and encourage the positive integration of disadvantaged and minority communities into British democracy.

    Its awards ceremony recognises MPs that have worked closely with underrepresented communities.

    Mr Dhesi said: “I’m immensely humbled to have been nominated for the MP of the Year Award, hosted by The Patchwork Foundation.

    “They do incredible work engaging the public in politics nationally, whilst also celebrating and promoting increased involvement of disadvantaged and minority communities into British society - something I’m passionate about.

    “This nomination is a huge honour personally, but also for Slough, so thank you to all those who have helped along the way and thank you to all who end up voting for me.”

    Voting closes on Sunday, August 18.

