Youngsters enjoy Slough Sikh School Trust camp

More than 450 youngsters attended a summer camp run by the Slough Sikh School Trust.

Children as young as five or as old as 16 were invited to the four-day camp at Khalsa Primary School, in Wexham Road, which proved a roaring success with all spaces being filled.

This is the 12th year of the event and this time the theme was celebrating 550 years since the birth of the founder of the Sikh faith, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and his four travels around the world.

The camp, which ran from July 29 to August 1, combined both religious and secular activities, including fitness training and bumper cars, as well as daily visits to the gurdwara.

A spokesman from Slough Sikh School Trust said: “We would like to thank all sevadars for participating in the annual Slough Summer Khalsa Camp by dedicating their time, hard work and efforts this week.

“This camp would never have been able to run without them.

“A big thank you also to all parents for bringing their children on time and coming fully prepared by following the parent checklist.”