In pictures: Safari creates a buzz about bugs in Herschel Park

A bug hunt safari saw youngsters get a close-up look at some of the creepy crawlies in Slough’s Herschel Park.

Wildlife expert Trevor Smith led people around the award-winning park and nature reserve on Tuesday.

He spoke about how the insects contribute to the park’s thriving ecology and managed to safely catch some of them to give people a closer inspection before releasing them back into the wild.

The event was organised by Slough Borough Council to educate children about the environment around them and to encourage more people to get outdoors.

Ian Judd, Herschel Park management officer, said: “Most kids see something with black and yellow stripes and run around screaming, so it’s nice for them to see they are actually harmless.

“A lot of people don’t get exposure to nature these days and to get them to look up close at these insects is fascinating.”