Wildlife caught on Thames Water's video cameras

Footage of owls, foxes, deer and badgers has been picked up by video cameras installed by Thames Water at Slough sewage treatment works and other locations.

Cameras with night vision technology were installed in April and have captured images and videos of badgers digging setts, foxes patrolling the undergrowth and roe deer grooming themselves.

Ian Crump, a biodiversity field officer for Thames Water, said: “For me, the best one was a barn owl in Slough where we worked closely with the Bisham Barn Owl Group to put a new nest box up.

“On the first night we managed to capture the footage.

“We look forward to seeing more footage from this declining protected species that is thriving at Slough.”

Thames Water has more than 100 sites open for use by members of the public, birdwatchers and anglers, as well as five education centres where schoolchildren learn about the lifecycle of water.