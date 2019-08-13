All of Slough's Early Years provision now rated as 'good' or 'outstanding'

All of Slough’s 44 early years and childcare providers are now rated as either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

This not only covers council run providers including children’s centres and maintained nursery schools, but also independent schools, private and voluntary childcare providers.

Once a provider is registered on the Early Years Register, Ofsted carries out regular inspections to evaluate the overall quality and standards of early years provision.

Ratings of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate are then handed out.

Out of the 10 children’s centres in Slough, nine are rated as ‘good’ with one ‘outstanding’.

There are two ‘good’ independent schools and one ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors rated 22 private and voluntary care providers as ‘good’ and four as ‘outstanding’ while three council maintained nursery schools are considered ‘outstanding’ with two ‘good’.

Shabnam Sadiq, cabinet member for children and schools, said: “This is fantastic news and just shows the excellent quality of care and early education our children get across the town.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, there is either an outstanding or good provider on your doorstep.

“It shows to parents that no matter which setting they choose for their children, a great deal of effort is put into ensuring our children get the best possible start in life.

“Staff are extremely dedicated and are passionate about what they do.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/council/joint-strategic-needs-assessment/early-education.aspx for more details on early years provision in Slough.