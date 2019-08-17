In pictures: Third family fun day at Herschel Park

A mobile farm in Herschel Park gave passers-by the chance to get up close and personal to some furry and feathery friends.

Basil and Crew’s farm in Upton Close was attended by hundreds of people, with ponies, donkeys, lambs, goats and ducks creating a countryside vibe in the town.

Children had the opportunity to get their faces painted and balloon modellers also drew in the crowds as the weather stayed dry.

The event was run by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and was the third family fun day of the year put on by the authority, with another planned this autumn for those who missed this one.

A SBC spokeswoman said: “We had 300 to 400 people who attended the day, particularly popular were the face painters and balloon modellers with around 150 people visiting them.

“The mobile farm was extremely popular as always and the weather was fantastic, and we are looking forward to the other events coming up in the park, such as Family Pond Exploring on August 27.”

She added: “This is our third family fun day this year with another planned for October 29, so make a date in your diary.”