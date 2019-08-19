In pictures: Towering tree puppet stars at Slough Horticultural Show

An 18ft tall tree puppet towered over visitors at the Slough Horticultural Show.

Arbor the tree trudged around Lascelles Park on Saturday with the assistance of performers from the Smoking Apples theatre company.

The puppet, sponsored by HOME Slough, posed for selfies and encouraged visitors to plant and nurture their own seeds.

Each person was given a sapling to take home with the aim of leaving a legacy that will last for generations.

The show, run by Slough Borough Council and the Slough Allotment Federation, had a variety of competitions for green-fingered residents to enter in horticulture, baking, crafts and photography.

Youngsters got a chance to see farmyard animals at the Basil and Crew mobile farm with performances also put on in the main arena by the Elite Drummers and 153 Squadron Air Cadets.

Organisers said competition entries were up 36 per cent from last year’s show.

Haley Baldwin, from the Slough Allotment Federation, said: “This is the culmination of months of hard work and it’s amazing to see all of the competition entries and the wide range of talented people we have in the local area.

“It was amazing to see the public's reaction to Arbor and so many new exhibitors and I really enjoyed seeing Datchet Border Morris perform.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed or entered the show and to all of the volunteers for giving their time both organising the show in the months beforehand, and on the day.”