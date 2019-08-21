Slough Town Supporters Trust raise £2620 from sponsored walk

The Slough Town Supporters Trust raised £2620 at this year’s sponsored walk.

In March more than 20 Rebels fans hiked from Arbour Park to The Laithwaite Community Stadium to watch their side’s match against Woking Football Club.

They completed the 18-mile challenge alongside staff from the Pit Stop Project, a charity arm of Haybrook College, in Burnham Lane.

The money raised will be split between the trust and the project which offers practical courses in car mechanics, construction and catering to students across the town.

The walkers were rewarded once they arrived in Woking as they saw Slough clinch a 1-0 win against The Cards.