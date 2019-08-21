Slough Foodbank hoping Brexit uncertainty does not affect donations

Slough Foodbank has warned people against panic-buying food as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit continues to loom.

National reports claimed this week that the country could face food, fuel and medicine shortages if the UK leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement on the scheduled October 31 deadline.

The manager of Slough Foodbank, Sue Sibany-King, told the Express that stockpiling could lead to an increase in food prices and a subsequent drop in donations to the service.

She said: “We don’t want to be putting the message out to our donors that we’re desperately short of food.

“That will be one of the many problems if people start panic-buying and stockpiling food leading to prices going up.

“We don’t want to get involved in scaremongering but we do want people to be aware that change is afoot.”

Sue added that Slough Borough Council has approached the service to check whether it has any extra preparations in place for Brexit.

She told the council that the service will continue to rely on donations as it does currently.

“When the council approached us to see what our plans would be we said we are not making plans because it is not our responsibility to do so,” Sue said.

“If Brexit does cause food prices to go up then some of our donors may be limited to what they can give.”

She added that in the last month the foodbank has had to buy goods including long-lasting milk, tinned fruit and pasta sauce due to shortages.