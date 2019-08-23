Brexit preparation plan drawn up by Slough Borough Council chief executive

A 50-point Brexit preparation plan has been drawn up by Slough Borough Council’s chief executive.

Josie Wragg said the list aims to prepare the borough for the impact locally of leaving the EU.

A cross-department council Brexit steering group has been set up which has pinpointed areas that could be ‘high risk’ if the UK separates from the political and economic union as planned on October 31. They include import and export controls, EU settlement support and the impact on growth and regeneration proposals.

A council trading standards officer is now also working part-time at a new inland pre-clearance depot near Heathrow Airport alongside HMRC and the UK Border Force to check product safety of imported goods.

The chief executive said the council will support local businesses that could be affected by import and export controls and potential material and product shortages.

Plans are also in place to bid for ‘no-deal’ and ‘post-Brexit’ funding to support businesses in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.