Chance to drive mini electric cars and meet farmyard animals at Slough Canal Festival

Youngsters can drive their own mini-electric cars and get up close with farmyard animals at the Slough Canal Festival.

The annual event, run by Slough Borough Council, will take place on September 7 and 8.

It will once again be showcasing the Slough branch of the Grand Union Canal with boat trips on offer along the stretch of water.

But this year, children can take advantage of some new activities including getting behind the wheel of their own mini-Jaguar or Land Rover.

The electric-powered vehicles are being provided by the Basil & Crew Mobile Farm alongside its wheelchair-accessible Trevor the Tractor.

Farm manager Pete Holmes said: “The electric cars are a real novelty and a great bit of fun.”

There is also an option for parents to control the cars with a remote for drivers that are too young.

An array of farmyard animals will also be at the festival including ponies, donkeys, chickens and guinea pigs.

Pete added: “We’ve had people sit down next to the pens and they’ll stay there for an hour.

“It sounds very hippyish but it’s very relaxed and provides an opportunity for people to see animals they maybe haven’t seen before.”

The event is being sponsored by Stoke Wharf JV and is in partnership with Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) and Waterside Places.

It will run at Bloom Park in Middleton Road from 11am to 5pm on both days.