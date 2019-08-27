Appeal for witnesses after motorcycle goes missing from crash scene in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle went missing from the scene of a crash in Slough.

On Tuesday, August 20, a motorcyclist collided with a telegraph pole in Mill Street.

Another driver stopped and took the rider to hospital, where they remain receiving treatment.

But before police officers arrived at the scene, the victim’s black and orange KTM motorbike had disappeared.

Investigating officer, PC Jonathan Housby, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the victim’s motorcycle. This had been removed from the scene prior to officers arriving.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.