Rough sleepers' tents set on fire twice in a week by Jubilee River

A homelessness charity says it is lucky nobody was killed in a spate of tent fires along the Jubilee River.

The makeshift homes of rough sleepers have been targeted in two separate attacks this week, according to Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC).

On Tuesday, two tents were destroyed after being set alight while they were unattended at about 10am.

The charity, based in Ragstone Road, reported that four other tents nestled among the bushes on the banks of the river were set on fire yesterday (Thursday) at the same time.

Mandy McGuire, head of day services at the charity, said: “Our centre is quite close to the Jubilee River so we saw the smoke rising up and people started panicking.”

“One of the guys managed to retrieve some of his belongings but that was very risky.

“We are just lucky that nobody was in them at the time as they could have been killed.”

The charity has reported the incidents to the police.

The tents contained items including clothes, bedding and personal documents which are vital for job and accommodation applications.

SHOC has no spare tents for people who use the service and the charity has set up an Amazon wishlist where supplies can be donated.

Mandy added: “If you are homeless you don’t have anything in the first place.

“The tents are well hidden among the bushes and they are not harming anybody.

“It just makes you wonder why anyone would do anything like that.

“This has left these people without any shelter so if it pours down with rain they are going to be really uncomfortable.”

Go to https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/registry/wishlist/33RHJIHMYUB3R?ref%5F=cm%5Fwl%5Fhuc%5Fview&pldnSite=1 to donate.