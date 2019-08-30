Shoppers take tumble in giant ball pit at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

Shoppers took a tumble in a giant ball pit at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The play area had more than 100,000 balls inside and was billed as ‘one of the largest in Europe’.

Both adults and children dived in with teams also given the chance to win prizes as part of a golden ball challenge.

To win, contestants had to scramble around to locate the golden ball which was hidden among the many different coloured balls.

The event formed part of the shopping centre’s Gaming Summer initiative which has seen shoppers able to enjoy activities including an arcade and NERF shoot-out.

Shopping centre manager Chris Shaw said: “Having the giant ball pit as the last installment in the ‘Gaming Summer’ events in our centre made for a joyous occasion.

“We thoroughly enjoyed hosting this fun-packed experience for families and we were happy to give back by giving shoppers the chance to win some amazing prizes.”