Chance to see more on Stoke Wharf housing plans at Slough Canal Festival

Members of the public can find out more about plans for a canal-side development in the town during the Slough Canal Festival.

The team behind the Stoke Wharf development, near the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal, will be hosting a stall at the two-day event in Bloom Park.

It will give residents the chance to view the proposals, which include plans for up to 200 homes and new cycleways at the site which is near Bowyer Recreation Ground.

The festival is being sponsored by Stoke Wharf JV and is in partnership with Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) and Waterside Places.

Andy Howell, SUR general manager, said: “Stoke Wharf LLP is excited to be sponsoring this year’s Slough Canal Festival.

“The annual event is a perfect reminder of the important role waterways play in our community.

“The canal is at the heart of our emerging plans to revitalise Stoke Wharf at the end of the Grand Union Canal.

“We are seeking to improve the facilities and the environment around the canal with an aim to further develop its use as a leisure resource and connect it to the local park.”

Information stalls will be available to view at the festival from 11am to 5pm on September 7 and September 8.

Further exhibitions are taking place at The Curve on September 23 and September 24.

Visit www.stokewharfmap. commonplace.is for further details and go to www. slough.gov.uk and search for Slough Canal Festival for more event information.