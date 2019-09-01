In pictures: Langley Haven Care Home entertained by youth group

Teenagers from a nationwide youth movement paid a visit to Langley Haven Care Home and danced in the streets of Slough to raise awareness of the Rambler Lane home.

National Citizen Service (NCS) aims to provide young people with new experiences and skills to make a difference in their communities.

On Tuesday, NCS teenagers volunteering in this area were on Slough High Street outside Empire Cinemas, where they performed a flash mob consisting of dance and songs to ‘spread the word’ about Langley Haven.

While on Wednesday, the group visited the home to engage with residents, where they got them involved with a pantomime and impromptu conga.

Vamshi Darisi, 16, part of the NCS group, said: “The NCS movement is supposed to get you to trust people that you have never met before and work with them to have an impact on the world.

“It is almost like being part of a family. It is brilliant.

“We raised a lot of awareness for the care home and spread the word.

“In terms of the pantomime, they were all very happy after it and got a couple of them to get up and do a conga line with us at the end.”