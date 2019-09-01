Children enjoy pond dipping in Herschel Park

Children were shown what lives beneath Herschel Park’s pond on Tuesday.

Family pond exploring, run by Slough Borough Council, explored the weird and wonderful living beings using the space as a habitat with Trevor Smith.

About 30 people came along to the educational programme run by the council for children in Upton Close.

Lurking beneath the water were dragon fly nymphs and other insects and snails.

Herschel Park management officer Ian Judd said: “Pond dipping is part of our educational programme.

“It is something to keep kids amused, a small programme I put on in the park just to get the kids in the park and looking at it in a better depth.”