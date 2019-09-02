Police swoop on Slough bookmakers following reports of armed man

Armed police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a Slough bookmakers.

Police were called at about 5.10pm yesterday following a report of an altercation at Ladbrokes, in the High Street.

It was reported that a man was armed with a firearm in the store.

Officers attended the scene and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Inspector John Braddy, of Slough Police Station, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, and that no one was hurt.

“Our armed officers arrived at the scene within minutes of being called and an arrest was made.

“I understand that this would have caused concern within the immediate community, but I would like to offer reassurance in the fact that our officers arrived on the scene promptly.

“We are already reviewing CCTV, taking witness statements and carrying out forensic examinations.

“A scene watch will remain in place while officers make enquiries.

“People in the community are likely to see an increased presence of police officers as reassurance patrols are taking place in the area. If anyone has anything they wish to raise with an officer, please approach and speak to them.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1015 1/9.