Man jailed for fracturing victim's skull in attack at Slough apartment complex

A man has been jailed for more than seven years after carrying out an ‘unprovoked’ attack which fractured his victim’s skull in Slough.

Mahamed Omar, 27, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday, August 28 following a two-day trial.

The court heard that Omar’s victim, a 38-year-old man, was on a roof terrace at the Crossways apartment complex, in Windsor Road, when he was approached by three men just after midnight on May 4, 2018.

The 27-year-old repeatedly punched and kicked his victim, fracturing his forehead and causing cuts and bruises across his body.

Police arrested Omar on June 13 last year and charged him with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent on November 17.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years imprisonment following a short trial.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw for Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and terrifying assault on the victim, who sustained some very serious injuries as a result of this attack.

“Omar denied involvement in the attack, but the jury did not believe him and subsequently convicted him of the offence.

“He will now serve a lengthy prison sentence, and I would like to thank the victim for his patience and co-operation during our investigation, which has now brought Omar to justice.

“Violence such as this will never be tolerated in our communities, and we will always strive to bring offenders before the courts.”