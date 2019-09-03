SITE INDEX

    • Police arrest man in connection with tent fires in Slough

    A man has been arrested in connection with tent fires in Slough.

    Tents belonging to rough sleepers on the banks of the Jubilee River were set alight on two occasions last week.

    Thames Valley Police has arrested a 50-year-old man, from Ealing, on suspicion of arson.

    He has been released on bail until September 27.

