Police arrest man in connection with tent fires in Slough

12:30PM, Tuesday 03 September 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with tent fires in Slough.
Tents belonging to rough sleepers on the banks of the Jubilee River were set alight on two occasions last week.
Thames Valley Police has arrested a 50-year-old man, from Ealing, on suspicion of arson.
He has been released on bail until September 27.
