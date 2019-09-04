Author and poet Joseph Coelho visits The Curve

Children’s poet and author Joseph Coelho visited The Curve as part his challenge to join a library in every region of the country.

Joseph met children and staff on Wednesday, August 28 and was presented with a Slough library card.

“Slough Libraries and Culture were delighted to welcome poet and author Joseph Coelho to The Curve as part of his library marathon, and to present him with his Slough library card.

“It was a privilege to watch him in action, captivating an enthusiastic young audience with an impromptu reading of his book Luna Loves Library Day.

“Both staff and readers were very excited to meet him, and we wish him well with the rest of his amazing endeavour.”