One Below store to open in Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

A new UK discount brand from the original founders of Poundworld will open a store in Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre next week.

One Below, which sells everything for £1 and under, will open at the former Poundworld unit on Friday, September 13 at 10am.

Shoppers can find 5,000 products across 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toys, DIY, party ware, craft and gardening.

Prices start at 29p and there are numerous ‘get it before it’s gone’ one-off deals.

Brands found on the shelves include Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

The store has created 20 retail jobs, many of which have been taken up by the former Poundworld staff who lost their jobs when the old Slough shop went into administration in 2018.

The new brand belongs to father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards, 36, and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The pair were the original founders of Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

Christopher Edwards, 36, managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re very pleased to be announce we are opening our first store in Slough.

“It’s a great location and we’re hoping that the store is going to go down well with shoppers in the centre looking for some great deals.

“We’re offering amazing savings on big brands with many items costing less than £1. We have lots of stand-out value deals but shoppers need to be quick – when it’s gone it gone.”