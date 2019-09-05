M4 to close between junctions 5 and 6 for bridge demolition 

The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.

Highways England said it plans to tear down the Recreation Ground overbridge which connects Upton Court Park to Datchet on the weekend of September 27 and 28.

The work is taking place because the motorway beneath is being expanded to four lanes on both carriageways as part of the Smart Motorways project.

A new wider bridge is required to span the dual-carriageway, Highways England said.

The full closure between junction 5 for Langley and 6 for Windsor/Slough will be in place from 8pm on Friday, September 27 to 6am on Monday, September 30.

Project director Peter Anusas said in a letter seen by the Express: “We understand closures and diversions can be disruptive to your business, however this is imperative for the smart motorway works.

“There are carefully planned diversions during this weekend.”

The crossing is primarily used by pedestrians and cyclists travelling between Upton Court Park and Datchet.

The bridge will be closed to the public from Monday, September 9 with a new bridge expected to be built by summer 2020.

Visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m4j3to12 for details.