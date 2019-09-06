Slough Canal Festival returns to Bloom Park this weekend

One of Slough’s ‘most popular events’ will be taking place this weekend – and the weather forecast is good.

The Slough Canal Festival will be held over two days at Bloom Park, in Middlegreen Road, Langley, with the fun kicking off tomorrow (Saturday).

Residents can discover the Slough branch of the Grand Union Canal with boat trips on offer to showcase the waterway.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “The Canal Festival is one of the most popular events run by the council each year and with free parking and free entry, it’s a wonderful weekend by the water, and a chance to celebrate our waterways.

“The weather looks good this weekend so come and enjoy the family fun event where there is something for everybody including – canal boat trips (for a small fee), fishing, crafty activities for kids, face-painting and glitter tattoos (for a small fee), falconry displays, a mob-ile farm, acts in the main arena and much more.”

Electric-powered vehicles will be a new addition at the festival this year, with youngsters able to get behind the wheel of a mini Land Rover or Jaguar.

Farmyard animals from Basil & Crew Mobile Farm will also be a star attraction.

The festival, which is being sponsored by Stoke Wharf JV and is in partnership with Slough Urban Renewal and Waterside Places, will run from 11am to 5pm on both days.

The event is also being supported by The Inland Waterways Association and Canal & River Trust.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk and search Slough Canal Festival for more details.