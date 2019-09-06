Slough man convicted of murder following Tesco car park stabbing

A man who killed his victim in the car park of Tesco in Wellington Street has been convicted of murder.

Today Aqib Pervaiz, 27, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to one count of murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Pervaiz stabbed Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, 24, in the chest during an argument in the supermarket car park on May 8.

A photo taken at the scene in Wellington Street Tesco car park.

Mr Mohammed, who was from Southall, was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem confirmed the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation and charged Pervaiz on May 10.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This was violent and shocking attack which occurred in the car park of a busy shop in broad daylight when there were a large number of people present.

“I am pleased that Pervaiz has pleaded guilty to his crimes, sparing Mr Mohammed’s friends and family from having to endure a trial.

“Pervaiz is clearly a violent man. He carried out a brutal assault on his victim which tragically resulted in Mr Mohammed’s death and took him away from his family.

“He can now expect to receive a significant custodial sentence.”

Pervaiz will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.