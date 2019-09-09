Police announce new Deputy LPA Commander for Slough

A chief inspector who started his police career in Slough is returning to the town as Deputy Commander.

Lee Barnham started his new role covering the Slough Local Policing Area (LPA) on September 2.

He took over from Chief Inspector Zahid Aziz who has moved to a new position at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Oxford.

Chief Inspector Barnham started life in the force as a response officer and detective in Slough in 2004.

He went on to work in Reading where he was promoted to Sergeant before specialising in domestic abuse and child abuse investigations.

In 2016 he was promoted to Inspector and served on response in High Wycombe.

In his new role as Deputy LPA Commander, the Chief Inspector plans to reduce crime using a problem solving approach and bring offenders to justice through high quality investigation.

Chief Inspector Barnham said: "I am delighted to be coming back to Slough, which has always been a great area to work in.

“It will be my job to do all I can support my teams in keeping our communities safe and ensuring that people know about the outstanding work officers do every day on their behalf."