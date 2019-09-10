In pictures: Slough Canal Festival

Thousands of adults and children visited Bloom Park in Langley to experience a ‘family day out’ at Slough Canal Festival this weekend.

The free two-day event held at the park in Middlegreen Road took place on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

A big draw of the festival, which provided plenty to see and do, was narrow boat rides along the Slough branch of the Grand Union Canal.

By climbing aboard Merlin, Reg or Spirit passengers could experience a short return ride on the waterway towards Iver, or a longer journey to and from the canal basin at Stoke Wharf.

Other transport at the festival included Trevor the Tractor, a police car to explore, miniature steam train rides, and the opportunity for youngsters to be ‘Diddy Drivers’ in mini electric-powered cars.

The festival was organised around the centre ring which featured acts throughout the day including birds of prey displays and canine performances.

Plenty more kept youngsters entertained with an inflatable fun house and slide, fairground rides, bunjee trampolines, Basil and Crew mobile farm and ferret racing.

There were also stalls, food, drinks and sweet treats.

Chris Prout, 68, was at the festival with his family, including mother-in-law Evelyn McCann, and grandchildren, three-year-old River Craske and one-year-old Jocelyn.

“It’s really good” said Chris. “This is the second time I’ve been here and it’s a nice family day out - we bring our grandchildren and there’s plenty for them to do.”

Evelyn added: “We really enjoy the atmosphere.”

The festival was sponsored by Slough Express and canal-side development project, Stoke Wharf.

Lynsey Hellewell, events and commercial officer for Slough Borough Council said the festival ‘was blessed this year with lovely weather’.

She added: “The Grand Union Canal is one of Slough’s hidden secrets and one of the reasons we particularly enjoy this festival is bringing the countryside into our urban area.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along and enjoyed the shows and the narrow boat rides as well as the many activities for all the family.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again, and hopefully even more people, at the festival which will be back next year.”