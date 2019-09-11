Slough loses 'one of town's greatest cheerleaders' as former mayor dies

A former town mayor described as ‘one of Slough’s greatest cheerleaders’ has died at the age of 87.

Joan Jones served as a borough councillor from 1973 to 1979 representing Wexham Court Ward and again from 1999 to 2002 for Kedermister Ward.

She was deputy mayor from 2000 to 2001 and Slough’s first citizen the following year.

One of her highlights as mayor was hosting the Commonwealth Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at The Centre which took place ahead of the showpiece games in Manchester in 2002.

Joan welcomed all the international team coaches in the mayor’s parlour where she regaled them with tales of all her travels to their countries.

She passed away on Friday, September 6, the council announced today.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “I have known Joan for more than 20 years, she was a stalwart of the town and our thoughts are with her family.

“She was dedicated to public service and to Slough and served as Mayor with the hospitality and enthusiasm she was known for.

“Joan was widowed quite young but despite this grasped life with both hands, travelling all over the world, never losing her sense of adventure and making the most of every opportunity that came her way.

“Slough has lost one of its greatest cheerleaders; someone whose sense of duty has been an example to us all. She will be missed.”

The flag at St Martins Place is flying as half mast as a sign of respect.