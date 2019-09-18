SITE INDEX

    • Fire crews called to rubbish fire in Goodwin Road

    Langley fire services were called to a rubbish fire in Goodwin Road at 5:30am this morning.

    Around a meter and a half of rubbish was alight but there was no damage to the surrounding area.

    The cause is suspected to be accidental.

    There were no injuries.

