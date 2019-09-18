Fire crews called to rubbish fire in Goodwin Road

10:20AM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
Langley fire services were called to a rubbish fire in Goodwin Road at 5:30am this morning.
Around a meter and a half of rubbish was alight but there was no damage to the surrounding area.
The cause is suspected to be accidental.
There were no injuries.
