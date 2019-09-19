Slough man arrested after M40 collision death

A Slough man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a collision on the M40 on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses after a collision involving a BMW and white van took place at 8.13pm between Junction 2 and Junction 1A.

The van left the carriageway and the driver, a 38-year-old man from Thame, died at the scene and a passenger sustained serious injuries.

A 26-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dominic Mahon, said: “This collision happened when the motorway was busy with traffic, and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to get in touch.

“If you were on the motorway at the time of the collision, please check your footage and if there is anything that can assist with our investigation, please contact police.”

If you have any information or dash-cam footage of the incident call 101 and quote URN 1406 (18/9).