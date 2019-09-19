Slough cabinet member dropped in council leader's reshuffle

Council leader James Swindlehurst has dropped a member of his cabinet in a reshuffle.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) has been removed as cabinet member for children and schools.

Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) replaces her, while Cllr Balvinder Bains (Lab, Upton) is introduced to the cabinet to take over Cllr Carter’s inclusive growth and skills portfolio.

No other changes have been made to the cabinet.

Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “In May, after the local elections, I said to my cabinet that, as I had made changes to some of the portfolios, I would not immediately be making changes to the personnel but I would relook in the autumn.

“Each of the cabinet members has been in place for nearly two years and I feel now is the time to bring in some new blood and shake things up a little bit.”

On the children and schools brief shake-up, he added: “One of the biggest challenges we have facing us is the future of the Slough Children’s Services Trust, balancing finances and the best outcomes for children and I know Martin is a knowledgeable and dedicated cabinet member and a safe pair of hands for such an important portfolio.

“I would also like to welcome Balvinder Bains to the cabinet as well and look forward to him bringing his enthusiasm and new ideas to the table.”

Labour increased its dominance in Slough in the May elections after winning 12 of the available 14 seats, meaning Labour controls 37 of 42 seats on the council.

As part of the ‘strong leader’ model operated by the council, the leader has complete authority to appoint members to the cabinet.

Cllr Swindlehurst had stated at a cabinet meeting on Monday that a reshuffle was imminent.

The Express has approached Cllr Sadiq for comment.

Labour currently control 37 of 42 seats on Slough Borough Council.