Hope College holds open morning ahead of new term

An open morning was held to promote a college aiding people with mental health problems.

The council’s community mental health team held its second open morning of the year this week to promote Hope College at Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium.

This term will run from October to January.

Nearly a hundred visitors came to find out more about what’s on offer at the college, a recovery centre delivering educational courses and activities to people with mental health conditions.

New courses are on offer this term, including aromatherapy and relaxation, poetry, yoga for compassion and music appreciation, and are co-created by people with first-hand experience of mental illness.

Natasa Pantelic, Slough Borough Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “As we move into the fifth year of Hope College with even more innovative courses and activities available to contribute to the health and wellbeing of some of our residents, I am beyond proud of the excellent work that our Community Mental Health Team and peer mentors put in to make it a success.”

The college is open to all clients and carers that use the Slough Community Mental Health Team.

Students are encouraged to self-enrol on to the courses, workshops and activities they feel will benefit their mental health and wellbeing.

For more information, contact the recovery team on 01753 690950.