SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 23
20 °C
Tue, 24
20 °C
Wed, 25
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough talking newspaper holds 40th anniversary exhibition

    An exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of Slough Talking Newspaper has gone up on display.

    The charity, which records readings of newspapers to send to the visually impaired, recorded its first edition on tape on September 14, 1979.

    Four decades later the recordings are now saved on USB sticks, and the anniversary exhibition, at The Curve, began on Saturday, September 14, running until Monday, September 30.

    The exhibition will display the visual history of Slough Talking Newspaper.

    The group is also always looking for volunteers to help out.

    If you would like to get involved email Mary Abraham on mabrahammrs@yahoo.com

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved