Express photographer long-listed in Royal Rota competition

A picture of the Queen at the Order of the Garter ceremony taken by our staff photographer has made the longlist of a royal photo competition.

Ian Longthorne, who has worked at ‘Tiser Towers for more than 10 years, had his royal picture selected for the News Media Association (NMA) Royal Rota competition.

The annual competition invites photographers to submit photographs taken of the royals on press trips.

A public vote on the NMA’s website will then be used to produce a shortlist, which will be judged by a panel of industry experts.

The photo, submitted by Ian, shows the Queen smiling in a carriage along with the Duchess of Cornwall. The Order of the Carter ceremony took place in Windsor Castle in June this year.

He said: “I’m pleased they chose my shot of Her Majesty The Queen for the rota shortlist. The quality of photos from nationals, agencies and the regional press is really high and I hope my photo does well. The Garter Ceremony is steeped in history and the photo reflects the tradition but also shows a relaxed smiling Queen Elizabeth.”

The public vote runs until Friday, September 27.

Visit http://www.newsmediauk.org/Royal-Rota-Photography-Competition-2019 to vote.