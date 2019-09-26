Man charged with murder following stabbing of Slough resident in Southall

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Slough resident in Southall.

Police officers were called at 4am on Monday to reports of an injured man in the street.

A man was found with stab injuries outside a shop in The Broadway, Southall, near the junction with Saxon Road.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5.30am.

The Metropolitan Police notified the victim’s family and has now revealed his identity as 22-year-old Sufi Osman, of Slough.

Detectives from Specialist Crime South (Homocide) launched an investigation and arrested two men on Tuesday evening.

Police charged Samater Hirad, 21, of no fixed abode, with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article today.

Another 22-year-old man has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference number CAD 826/23SEP.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.