Meet & Mingle make donation to Thames Hospice in memory of founder

Members of the women’s social group Meet & Mingle raised more than £1,100 for Thames Hospice in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

This was the wish of the group’s founder Aksa Marshal, who died of ovarian cancer in July. She spent the last two weeks of her life at Thames Hospice.

A cheque was presented to Debbie Raven, chief executive of Thames Hospice, on Friday, September 13.

Aksa’s husband Shahzad Marshal and daughters Asa and Ana are now running Meet & Mingle to keep her legacy alive.